Whipsnade to hold memorial marking 82 years since WWII pilot’s tragic crash

The Whipsnade community is set to honour US pilot, who died when his plane crashed in the village 82 years ago.

Major Glenn E. “Buck” Hagenbuch was among the first US heavy bomber crews sent to East Anglia after America entered the Second World War in 1942.

He and his crew completed 25 missions over Nazi-occupied Europe before being reassigned to train incoming American crews.

While carrying out his training duties, he tragically died at the age of 24.

Major Glenn E. “Buck” Hagenbuch, and crash site in1943. Picture: Hagenbuch family - supplied

​On October 9, 1943, Major Hagenbuch was flying his single-engine P-40E aircraft from Bovingdon when it crashed on the edge of Whipsnade Green.

He was initially buried at the US military cemetery in Brookwood, but his body was later repatriated to Illinois, near his family home.

To mark the 82nd anniversary of the accident, Whipsnade Parish Council has organised a memorial service. The day will begin with an open-air tribute at 10.10am at the crash site on Whipsnade Green, followed by a memorial service at 10.45am in the St Mary Magdalene Parish Church.

Members of Major Hagenbuch’s family from the United States will be there, along with representatives from the Royal British Legion and the 460 Squadron Air Cadets, to pay tribute to his life and service.

The exact location of the crash was discovered by Major Hagenbuch’s relative, Mark Strong, who had been fascinated by aviation and family stories of Glenn from a young age. In 2007, he and his wife, Betsy, visited England in search of the site. It was not until 2024, during another trip, that they spoke with Whipsnade zookeeper Donovan Glyn, who pointed out the spot where the plane came down. Remnants of the fencing seen in historic photographs of the crash site still remain.

For those wishing to attend, the open-air tribute will take place on Whipsnade Green, and the memorial service will be held at St Mary Magdalene Parish Church, Whipsnade.