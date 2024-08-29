Whipsnade Zoo appeals to Bedfordshire public to keep eagle eye out for missing bird of prey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whipsnade Zoo is appealing to the public to keep an eye out for its missing Harris’s hawk.

The young male, Churro, flew off during a training session at the Bedfordshire Zoo earlier this month.

He is thought to have remained in the area. There have been several sightings but keepers have so far been unable to retrieve him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Churro is described as having dark brown feathers with a rounded shape to his tail when in flight.

A Harris's hawk. (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

He is wearing a blue ID ring on his right leg.

Anyone who sees the hawk should report the sighting to the zoo as soon as possible.

A spokesperson said zoo staff were grateful for the calls they had received so far from people looking out for Churro.

They said they continued to ‘hold out hope’.

Harris’s hawks are birds of prey native to Southwestern US and known for their cooperative and social nature.