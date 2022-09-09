Whipsnade Zoo closed today as a mark of respect following news of the Queen’s death.

A spokesman said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The Queen was Patron of ZSL from her coronation in 1953 and her support for our work, and passion for animals has helped us to inspire millions to protect wildlife around the world. It has been our great privilege to welcome The Queen to our zoos throughout her life.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on a visit to the zoo in 2017

“Her passion for animals will be remembered and her legacy will live on as we continue to work for a world where wildlife thrives.

“A special photography exhibition remembering HM The Queen will be on display at ZSL London Zoo in the East Tunnel. Our condolence book is also available for signing online .

“As a mark of respect on the death of our Patron Her Majesty the Queen, London and Whipsnade Zoos have closed today.

> Staff at Woburn Safari Park held a minute’s silence at 11am today as a mark of respect following the Queen’s passing.

> The official period of mourning lasts for 10 days. It is thought the funeral could be held on Monday, September 19.

The government has released guidance saying there is no need for businesses to close or sporting events to be cancelled during the national mourning period.