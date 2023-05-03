Whipsnade Zoo is calling for volunteers to take part in a one-off opportunity to help maintain its iconic chalk lion.

Nestled in the rolling fields of Dunstable, the huge chalk lion lays in the grass, visible from miles away since 1933.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, on the coronation bank holiday, May 6, volunteers are invited to join the zoo staff to maintain it.

Pictured: The white chalk lion

From 11.30am to 1.20pm, small groups of volunteers and ZSL’s horticulture team will weed the lion and make sure the landmark stays pristine. People wanting to help on the slopes of the Dunstable Downs must be 16 years old or over, have a good level of physical fitness and be steady on their feet.