News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
39 minutes ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
3 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
4 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
10 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
10 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Whipsnade Zoo invites volunteers to help preserve the iconic chalk lion this bank holiday

The giant white lion overlooks all the Dunstable Downs

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read

Whipsnade Zoo is calling for volunteers to take part in a one-off opportunity to help maintain its iconic chalk lion.

Nestled in the rolling fields of Dunstable, the huge chalk lion lays in the grass, visible from miles away since 1933.

Now, on the coronation bank holiday, May 6, volunteers are invited to join the zoo staff to maintain it.

Pictured: The white chalk lionPictured: The white chalk lion
Pictured: The white chalk lion
Most Popular

From 11.30am to 1.20pm, small groups of volunteers and ZSL’s horticulture team will weed the lion and make sure the landmark stays pristine. People wanting to help on the slopes of the Dunstable Downs must be 16 years old or over, have a good level of physical fitness and be steady on their feet.

Attendees are asked to wear outdoor clothing suitable for all weather and robust shoes. Volunteers aged 16 to 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult and/or have parental/guardian consent to take part. Click here to confirm your place.

Related topics:VolunteersDunstable