Whipsnade Zoo invites volunteers to help preserve the iconic chalk lion this bank holiday
The giant white lion overlooks all the Dunstable Downs
Whipsnade Zoo is calling for volunteers to take part in a one-off opportunity to help maintain its iconic chalk lion.
Nestled in the rolling fields of Dunstable, the huge chalk lion lays in the grass, visible from miles away since 1933.
Now, on the coronation bank holiday, May 6, volunteers are invited to join the zoo staff to maintain it.
From 11.30am to 1.20pm, small groups of volunteers and ZSL’s horticulture team will weed the lion and make sure the landmark stays pristine. People wanting to help on the slopes of the Dunstable Downs must be 16 years old or over, have a good level of physical fitness and be steady on their feet.
Attendees are asked to wear outdoor clothing suitable for all weather and robust shoes. Volunteers aged 16 to 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult and/or have parental/guardian consent to take part. Click here to confirm your place.