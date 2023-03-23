Whipsnade Zoo has opened the UK’s first hippopotamus experience today (March 23), allowing visitors to get a closer look at the animals.

From May 4, hippo fanatics can join expert zookeepers for a behind-the-scenes visit and meet those who look after Hodor and Lola. Arriving in time for the hippos’ lunchtime, participants can feed the pair some of their favourite vegetables. The keepers are on hand to answer questions about the water-loving mammals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitor experiences manager, Catherine Howes said: “Adding this extra special moment to your visit to Whipsnade Zoo will make it a once-in-a-lifetime experience; families and friends can come behind the scenes of our conservation zoo, creating incredible memories and getting closer to nature together.”

Go behind the scenes and meet Hodor and Lola

The experience is open for adults and children over 12 on Tuesdays and Sundays at 2.15pm, from May to October.