Whipsnade Zoo to have new lion pride for the first time in decades as first members arrive

Whipsnade Zoo has welcomed two young African lionesses who will help form the zoo’s first new lion pride in decades.

Waka and Winta moved to Whipsnade Zoo from Antwerp Zoo earlier this month, and will soon be joined by young male Malik.

Waka, Winta and Malik are part of the European Endangered Breeding Programme (EEP) for the Vulnerable African lion. Over the next few weeks, zookeepers will get to know Waka and Winta and their likes and dislikes while preparing for Malik’s arrival.

Visitors can see Waka and Winta as they explore their new home at Whipsnade Zoo this May half-term

Zookeeper Sarah McGregor said: “The team are excited to have welcomed such young and energetic sisters in Waka and Winta, and are preparing to complete the new pride when 18-month-old male, Malik, joins them next month from Neuwied Zoo in Germany.

“It’s been 17 years since Whipsnade Zoo last had African lion cubs, so fingers crossed we won’t have too long to wait. We can already see that Waka is very confident and has led the way in investigating their new home in the Dunstable Downs, while her sister Winta is little bit more cautious and has sometimes needed an extra push from her sister to explore everything Whipsnade has to offer.”

