What do you call a bright orange monkey who loves to eat leaves? No, that's not the start of a bad joke or pick-up line, Whipsnade Zoo wants your suggestions for the name of its newest arrival, a baby François’ langur.

The flame-coloured monkey was born on February 17 inside the zoo’s new Monkey Forest habitat, which opens on March 29. The zookeepers are asking you to give a name for the little one.

The bright new addition was born to mum Lulu and dad Wang last month, and the zoo has confirmed that the precious baby is a boy.

Baby francois langur at Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: Whipsnade Zoo

Whipsnade Zoo’s animal operations manager, Hayley Jakeman, said “The tiny four-week-old really stands out from the crowd at Monkey Forest. While his parents and the rest of the troop have monochromatic coats, the baby langur was born with shocking orange hair.”

François’ langur babies are believed to be born with bright orange hair so their parents can easily spot them. But sadly, over the next few months, the youngster's hair will fade to black.

Hayley added: “We’re looking for a name which really encapsulates how important this little monkey is. François’ langurs are sadly endangered, and in China and Vietnam their numbers continue to plummet as the species faces threats from illegal hunting for their meat and for traditional medicinal purposes. It really makes this birth internationally important.”

Zookeepers will have the final say and choose a name submitted by the public. The person who suggests the winning name will be invited to Whipsnade Zoo for an exclusive guided visit to Monkey Forest for them and their family.