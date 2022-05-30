Whipsnade Zoo's meerkats are getting some Zoobilee action ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Keepers at the UK’s largest Zoo surprised meerkats Pixie and Bibbity with their favourite foods hidden inside wicker baskets underneath colourful, union jack bunting.

The inquisitive pair scampered all over their colourfully decorated habitat, looking for brown crickets and nutritious pellets.

Up to Sunday 5 June, the Zoo will pay tribute to its Royal Patron, HM Queen Elizabeth II, by throwing its Zoobilee festival, a week-long celebration brimming with traditional British family fun, food and games.

Meerkats at ZSL Whipsnade are getting into the jubilee fever

Predators Team Leader, Sarah Mcgregor said: “With ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s visitors getting to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s reign at our Zoobilee this half-term, we thought our ever-curious meerkats should have the chance to join in on the fun.

“Four year-old Pixie is much bolder than Bibbity, so she wasted no time investigating the brightly coloured bunting and wicker hampers. She was so excited that she lifted the baskets over her head several times and crawled underneath to make sure she hadn’t missed any treats!

“Pixie and Bibbity love discovering and investigating new things, so this week’s Zoobilee at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo is a great excuse to give them a meal with a difference and get them using their natural scavenging skills.”

Throughout the half-term school holidays, visitors will be able to hook-a-duck, or roll-up to the coconut shy, as well as try their hand at traditional lawn games.

Families can ride the classic carousel or put themselves behind the wheel of a safari car, before having their faces painted as their favourite zoo animal. Children are encouraged to bring along their favourite teddy bear for the wildest Teddy Bear’s Picnic around, featuring sing-along-songs and storytelling, while the Native Species Zone will feature bug hunting and eco crafts, reflecting HM The Queen’s love of nature, and giving kids the opportunity to create ways to encourage wildlife to thrive in their own gardens and window boxes.