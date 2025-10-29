Whipsnade Zoo’s oldest chimpanzee dies aged 52

Koko. Picture: Whipsnade Zoo

A chimpanzee who once escaped from Whipsnade Zoo has died at the age of 52.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Koko was more than 10 years older than the average age of a chimp. Keepers were forced to put her to sleep as progressive arthritis and mobility issues impacted her quality of life.

She had been under veterinary observation, and had her own treatment plan for her conditions, but after she lost the use of her right arm and leg, the decision was made to euthanise her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teague Stubbington, curator of mammals at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “Koko lived an incredibly long and full life, a reflection of the dedication and care shown to her by her keepers and vets. Those who worked with her formed a deep and lasting connection, and she will be remembered fondly as a sweet and special member of the chimpanzee troop.”

She was born at Dudley Zoo in 1973 and moved to London Zoo when she was nine.

A the age of 33, she came to spend the rest of her years at Whipsnade Zoo – where she met the late Dame Jane Goodall.

Teague added: “Her legacy lives on not only through those she left a lasting impression on, but through the impact she has made on advancing the conservation of her species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During her time at Whipsnade, Koko was trained to use finger monitors so vets and keepers could gather ECG readings, as well as conduct ultrasound examination on her heart, to help understand more about chimpanzee cardiovascular health."