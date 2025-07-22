WHSmith in Dunstable has now rebranded to TGJones

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:44 BST
The store's new look. Picture: TGJonesplaceholder image
The WHSmith store in Dunstable’s Quadrant Shopping Centre has now officially been rebranded to TGJones.

But despite the new look, customers can still find the same range of products, deals and services.

Graham Kerr Cluster Manager said: “Seeing the new storefront being installed and putting on our TGJones uniforms for the first time has been a great moment. There’s a real sense of pride among the whole team. We’re excited for what’s ahead, and ready to grow with the new brand and offer our customers an even better experience as TGJones.”

In June 2025, WHSmith sold its high street business, with all stores set to be rebranded over the coming weeks.

