Wigmore residents raise concerns over plans for 2,100 East of Luton homes after floods

After heavy rains and flooding in Luton, residents in one suburb are worried about the viability of a 2,100-home development near the town.

The Crown Estate and Bloor Homes’ East of Luton project plans to build a 2,100-home residential community development, three new schools, sports facilities and parkland in Cockernoe, north Hertfordshire, close to the boundary of Luton.

But over the weekend, Jeff Morgan shared images of the fairy village in Wigmore Valley Park submerged in water. He also snapped pictures of the flooded bridle path in the area and other locations in Wigmore, which borders Hertfordshire.

Jeff said: "There is flooding along the Hertfordshire border with Wigmore, with residents concerned about the impact of more substantial flooding from runoff if the proposed 2100 homes are built next to Wigmore.

More flooded roads along the border with Hertfordshire. Picture: Jeff Morgan

"Speaking to residents who live close to the boundary they are all saying this is the worst flooding they have ever seen in this area."

A spokesperson for the East of Luton project said: “Our proposals, as set out in our Strategic Masterplan, establish the principles for how we plan to manage water, drainage and flood risk on site sustainably – and this will be expanded in more detail at the planning application stage. The masterplan includes new drainage and sustainable flood management solutions. New ponds, wetlands and runoffs will improve the current flooding situation and benefit the surrounding area.

“These measures are just part of the wider biodiversity and nature improvements planned for the site, including connected green corridors and spaces radiating from Brickkiln Wood and Slipe Spring, new rich grassland, shrub planting and trees. Please visit our website for more details.”

Resident, Peter Appleyard who created the fairy garden, said: “2,100 sets of concrete footings, new tarmac on the roads, paving etc will have a knock on effect to those whose houses back on the the Bridle path. We fear that they new build project will end up flooding our properties.

The flooded bridleway bordering Hertfordshire in Wigmore. Picture: Jeff Morgan

“I've been here for 18 years, and have never seen it as bad as it was this morning. . . and it gets worse every year.”

There have been consultation evenings for the plans, and a revised Strategic Masterplan is expected to go in front of the North Herts District Council Project Board later this year.

A spokesperson at North Herts Council said that regulations “make it clear that new developments should not increase the risk of flooding”.

The spokesperson explained: “For any large-scale developments, including those in areas near Luton, developers are required to demonstrate how surface water will be managed effectively.

“In Hertfordshire, Herts County Council acts as the Lead Local Flood Authority. They provide expert advice on flood risk management and are consulted on all major developments within our district, including those near Luton, to ensure that appropriate drainage solutions are in place before permission is granted.

“Earlier this year, Bloor Homes and The Crown Estate presented their draft masterplan for the East of Luton site. This plan includes a sustainable drainage network with ponds and wetlands designed to manage surface water and mitigate flood risks along the boundary with Luton.”