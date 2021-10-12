Windrush Awards in Luton hit by tragedy

A ceremony celebrating the contribution of Luton's Windrush Elders has been hit by tragedy with the death of Mrs Daphne Palmer on Saturday (October 2).

The inaugural Luton Windrush Community Awards, backed by Luton Borough Council and sponsored by Luton Airport, will be held at the Hat Factory on Saturday, October 16 with a special celebrity guest (as reported here)

But Mrs Palmer's passing has rocked the community and its leaders.

The late Mrs Daphne Palmer pictured at a recent Windrush event with Bob Baker (left) of the Heritage Association and Rev David Kesterton of All Saints

Heritage Association spokesman Bob Baker, who is helping to organise the event, said: "She was well loved, hugely influential and well respected."

Her death at Luton and Dunstable Hospital follows that of local community legend Winston Service in August and another iconic community member, Clifton Charles Campbell - affectionately known as CC Campbell - in February.

> There are still tickets available for the awards ceremony which starts at 7pm, to be followed by a show, buffet and dance. For more information contact [email protected]