Windrush generation to be honoured at Luton event next week

You Are Able CIC will receive a share of £500,000 from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

This year’s projects will focus on bringing communities together – across different ages and ethnic backgrounds – to commemorate, celebrate and educate their local area about the contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants across the country.

The project will deliver a documentary in Luton about the Windrush generation through the eyes of young people, learning a legacy through the accounts of descendants who had varying ambitions to either settle or envisage returning to the Caribbean after a period of time. The documentary aims to archive the connections as many of these individuals have since passed away but have left in many cases a verbal history with their children. This intent is to leave a record that can educate future generations and a used resource.

An event is being held next week

Activities will include workshops and studio time, videography, various trips etc.

Communities Minister Kemi Badenoch said: “The legacy of the Windrush generation means so much to so many.

“Thanks to our funding You Are Able CIC will present a dialogue between the first generation of Windrush descendants who will be discussing their experiences of early life in the UK with a group of young people, helping us to remember the leading role the Windrush Generation and their descendants have played in making Britain stronger, culturally richer and more inclusive.

"The wider community will also be able to participate in this event as it will be streamed live on Facebook on June 22”.

You Are Able CiC see it as essential that the legacy of and importance of the contribution of migrants has a place in both Luton and national life. The changing face of Luton shows that the town is a centre of increasing migration.