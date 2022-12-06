Winners of Luton MP's small business awards scheme revealed

Almost 500 nominations were entered for this year’s Luton South Small Businesses Awards.

On Small Business Saturday (3 December), Rachel Hopkins MP visited the area winners in Luton South.

Ms Hopkins’ Luton South Small Business Awards 2022 were launched on November 28 to encourage constituents to celebrate their favourite local businesses to provide them with some well-deserved recognition in the run-up to Christmas.

Rachel Hopkins MP with the winner in High Town, Café Lagoa

The Luton South Small Business Awards 2022 received nearly 500 separate nominations. The small business with the most nominations

in each of the 11 ward areas was awarded a winner’s certificate by Rachel on Small Business Saturday. The winning businesses represented a variety of different sectors, from hair to hospitality and cakes to cars.

Small Business Saturday is a yearly initiative that encourages people to spend locally to boost the small businesses in their area.

Rachel Hopkins MP said: “I want to congratulate the winning small businesses and all those nominated. I enjoyed visiting each of the winners on Small Business Saturday and speaking to them about how they serve our community. The resilience and innovation they are showing during the current economic climate is brilliant for our town. Small businesses are central to creating good jobs, growth and opportunities.

“It’s a clear demonstration of the strength of our Luton community that so many people were keen to champion our local business.”