Winter clothing donation drive comes to Luton

Warm clothes donations. Picture: Human Appeal

People in Luton are being asked to donate coats and warm clothing as part of Human Appeal’s 10th annual Wrap Up campaign.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting today (October 6), the charity is appealing for winter essentials to help vulnerable people stay warm during the colder months.

The campaign lasts until November 3 with all items going to those experiencing homelessness, refugees, asylum seekers, domestic abuse survivors, and children facing hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations can be dropped off at Discover Islam, on Upper George Street, and Safestore, on Cosgrove Way.

This year’s campaign aims to be the biggest Wrap Up yet, with a target of collecting 10,000 coats and 30,000 winter clothing items, including scarves, gloves, hats, and jumpers.

Razwan Faraz, associate director of UK Fundraising at Human Appeal, said: “‘For many of us, winter is a time of togetherness and celebration as we look ahead to the coming year. However, as many people across the UK continue to experience hardship, particularly those facing homelessness or seeking asylum, winter can be a time of fear.

"To celebrate the 10th anniversary of our annual Wrap Up campaign we encourage the public to donate what they can, to spread a message of unity and care with those less fortunate this winter.”