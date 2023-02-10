Polices are appealing for witnesses following an assault outside a pub in Luton town centre last Saturday (4/2).

The incident happened at around 11.30pm, when a man was punched in the face while queuing outside the Off The Wall pub in Park Street.

PC Jon Behan, investigating, said: "This was a nasty assault that resulted in the victim being taken to hospital for treatment.

"Unfortunately, the victim was unable to give a description of the suspect, but we believe there would have been a number of people around at the time who may have witnessed the incident.

"Please get in touch if you saw anything which may help with our enquiries."

Anyone with information should contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101, quoting reference 40/6652/23.