Witness appeal after man is punched while queuing outside Luton pub
Man taken to hospital following nasty attack
Polices are appealing for witnesses following an assault outside a pub in Luton town centre last Saturday (4/2).
The incident happened at around 11.30pm, when a man was punched in the face while queuing outside the Off The Wall pub in Park Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
PC Jon Behan, investigating, said: "This was a nasty assault that resulted in the victim being taken to hospital for treatment.
"Unfortunately, the victim was unable to give a description of the suspect, but we believe there would have been a number of people around at the time who may have witnessed the incident.
"Please get in touch if you saw anything which may help with our enquiries."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone with information should contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101, quoting reference 40/6652/23.
Alternatively you can also report any information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via email at crimestoppers-uk.org.