Wizz Air announces new route from Luton to Croatian city where Star Wars and Game of Thrones were filmed

The route is set to start in July this year, with the Luton-based airline saying the route will be “ultra-low-fare”.

Tickets for the new seasonal route to Croatia’s southern, seaside city are available now on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from £26.99.

The £26.99 will cover a one-way flight, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag is included.

The old town of the city of Dubrovnik, on the Adriatic coast of Croatia. Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.

From July 4, Wizz Air will launch flights four times a week from London Luton to Dubrovnik in Croatia – where parts of Star Wars The Last Jedi and Game of Thrones were filmed.

Passengers can book tickets with the airline’s travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover and WIZZ Flex, which means passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are pleased to announce the addition of yet another exciting new route from our base at London Luton Airport, as we offer our customers even more choice for their summer holidays, alongside ultra-low fares and high-quality onboard service. Dubrovnik is the perfect summer getaway, offering customers beautiful beaches, warm weather, and friendly hospitality. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard our young, efficient and sustainable aircraft as they head off for their summer holidays abroad.”