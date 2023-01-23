Wizz Air has announced the launch of four new routes from Luton and Gatwick Airport to Turkey with fares costing from just £30.99.

The new routes to Istanbul and Antalya will launch in March with flights to Dalaman launching in May.

As the only airline operating flights from Luton to Istanbul the new routes offer visitors the opportunity to explore Turkey’s largest city with its historical palaces and mosques, vibrant bazaars and relaxing hammams.

Lurton based Wizz Air has announced four new routes

The airline will operate four flights a week from Gatwick to Antalya and Dalaman (in the summer). Known as the gateway to Turkey's turquoise coat, Antalya is home to a bustling old town, ancient Roman ruins, and sandy beaches. Dalaman offers visitors the perfect relaxing getaway with unspoilt beaches, mud baths and quaint seaside restaurants.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to announce four new routes connecting passengers between London and Turkey. With breathtaking scenery, fascinating history and incredible architecture, the country offers something for every type of traveller.

"These routes reflect our commitment to bringing improved connectivity, affordable fares, and more choice to our customers in the UK, particularly as we expand our network further East. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our young, efficient, and sustainable aircraft.”

The announcement means Wizz Air will be the first UK based ultra-low-cost-carrier to operate flights to Istanbul.

