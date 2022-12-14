Wizz Air launches new route from Luton Airport to Jordanian capital Amman

Wizz Air has announced the launch of a new route from its base at Luton Airport to Jordan’s capital city, Amman. Tickets are available now online or via the air line’s mobile app, with fares starting from £36.

The announcement follows the recent launch of four new routes to Prague, Sharm El Sheikh, Tallinn, and Hurghada with Wizz Air now offering more than over 80 routes from Luton.

Amman offers visitors the chance to enjoy impressive ancient architecture and desert landscapes as well as experience the incredible hospitality that Jordan has to offer. Whether it be a day trip to visit Petra, one of the seven wonders of the world, a visit to the ancient ruins in Jerash, or a climb to the top of Mount Nebo to soak up the panoramic views, there is something for every kind of traveller.