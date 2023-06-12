A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Stopsley Way, Luton, last Thursday (June 8) – and a woman has been arrested.

Shortly after 9am, officers received reports of the incident involving a black Toyota Auris and a grey Yamaha YZF R1, on the A505 junction between Stopsley Way and Hitchin Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene where the rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead.

Did you witness the accident in Stopsley Way, Luton, last Thursday (June 8)?

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of several offences including causing death by dangerous driving and causing death whilst uninsured. The woman has since been bailed with conditions.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the victim. We are keen to establish the circumstances that led to this collision and are asking for any witness to come forward and support our investigation.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone that maybe have captured the incident or the events leading up to it on their dashcam.”

