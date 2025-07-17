Woman arrested at Luton Airport in slavery and trafficking operation

Four people have been arrested as part of an investigation into suspected modern slavery and human trafficking.

Three men were apprehended yesterday (Wednesday, July 16) in Cambridge and a third in Waterbeach, as part of an investigation led by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were each arrested on suspicion of arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group (OCG), prostitution, and money laundering.

All three were questioned and later bailed, pending further enquiries.

A woman in her 20s was also arrested at Luton Airport on Tuesday (July 15) on suspicion of possession of criminal property. She was later released on bail.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Romanian Police supported the operation, which relates to a suspected OCG thought to be trafficking women into the UK from Romania to be sexually exploited.

Detective Inspector Dean Trollope, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), said: “These arrests form part of a lengthy investigation into the suspected trafficking of women from Romania.

“Trafficking and sexual exploitation is one of the most harmful areas of criminality we see, which is why it’s vital to target those involved.

“We will continue to work with police forces and partner agencies both in the UK and abroad to tackle this abhorrent activity and safeguard anyone being exploited.”

More information on the signs of modern slavery can be found on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary website.

Anyone, including victims, who would prefer not to contact police can speak to the Modern Slavery Helpline. The helpline is run by the charity Unseen and can be contacted online or by calling 08000 121 700.