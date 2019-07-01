Woman in her 70s left with serious injuries after crash in Leagrave

Police are investigating a crash in Leagrave that left an elderly woman in a life threatening condition.

The collision happened in Toddington Road at the junction with The Avenue at around 11.20am yesterday (Sunday).

The crash left a woman with serious injuries. Photo by Tony Margiocchi

A blue Toyota Yaris and a black Volkswagen Golf were involved.

The female driver of the Toyota, who is in her 70s, has been transferred to Addenbrooke’s for treatment.

The driver of the Golf, a man in his 20s, is also in hospital having suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Toddington Road was closed while forensic work was carried out and reopened later on Sunday afternoon.

Sergeant Sam Cordingley, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are going through a thorough investigation of exactly what happened in this incident and need the public’s help to piece together these events.

“If anyone saw these two vehicles in the moments prior to the collision, or saw the incident itself, please get in contact with us and help us with our investigation.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.”

> If you have any information about the collision call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or visit the online reporting centre on the force’s website, quoting Op Abberwick.