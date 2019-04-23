Woman rescued by firefighters from flat fire in Luton

A woman was rescued from a fire in her flat at Green Court in Luton on Thursday evening.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a fire on the eighth floor of a fifteen storey block of flats in Green Close, at 5.55pm.

Crews from Dunstable, Luton and Stopsley attended, supported by the Luton aerial platform and the Incident Command Unit from Leighton Buzzard.

Firefighters instigated their high-rise procedures to deal with the fire and residents were advised to stay indoors while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to protect them from smoke and fumes entered the flat and extinguished the fire, leading the woman, who was suffering from smoke inhalation, to safety.

The blaze caused 10% fire damage and 50% smoke damage to the flat, the woman was treated by paramedics.

A fire investigation is underway.