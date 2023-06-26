Woman seriously injured following collision on M1 at Luton
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the M1 which left a woman with serious injuries.
Emergency services were called at 8.55am yesterday (Sunday) to the southbound carriageway between junction 11 and 10.
The air ambulance attended and a woman was taken to hospital. She remains in a critical but stable condition.
A man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The M1 was closed in both directions to allow the air ambulance to land but was reopened after 90 minutes.
Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us so that we can establish the circumstances surrounding it."
If you have any dashcam footage from the time, call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 107 of 25 June.