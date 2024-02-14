Woman will “brave the shave” to raise funds for hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rio De’Silva, an Administration Officer at Stagecoach East will “brave the shave” to cut off her hair, which is currently over 20 inches long. The hair cut will take place on Friday 15th March 2024.

She is raising money for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice. Thorpe Hall is a specialist palliative care inpatient unit, which provides care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.

Rio said: “This is a huge step for me, but it will be worth it to raise vital funds for such an important cause. Thorpe Hall does very important work in caring for people at extremely vulnerable periods of their lives and several of my colleagues have had the lives of friends and family touched by their work.”