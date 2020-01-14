Women invited to free rugby fitness session in Luton

Stockwood Park RFC invites women to take part in a free rugby fitness session in Luton on Thursday, January 16.

Women and girls are encouraged to step out of their comfort zone and take on a new challenge in the fun, free, fitness based rugby sessions, Warrior Camps, at Stockwood Park Rugby Club in Luton, from 7pm till 9pm.

Sarah Hunter, England Red Rose Captain, said: “It can often be daunting to try a new sport or get the motivation needed to go along to the gym for the first time.

"That’s why Warrior Camps are the perfect opportunity to challenge yourself and as a result, you can have fun and get fit all at the same time!

"Warm up activities, learning passing, catching skills, and fitness drills are combined to create these unique and exciting sessions.

“Bringing a friend with you can also help with the nerves but don’t worry if not, you’ll still meet plenty of great ladies at the sessions. I’ve made friends for life!”

The Warrior Camps offer women a free opportunity to meet like-minded people and build friendships with women who share a passion to get fit and experience rugby.

To book a place at a warrior camp, visit: www.englandrugby.com.