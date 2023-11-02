Women's Aid in Luton celebrates its 50th anniversary with an Afternoon Tea

For five decades, Women’s Aid in Luton has been offering vital support to women and children in the town affected by domestic abuse.

Jenny Moody

Now it is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an afternoon tea on Friday, November 24 where the special guest will be founder Jenny Moody MBE.

Jenny has been described as an inspiration and a passionate voice for the women to whom she dedicated her life, often at the expense of her long-suffering family.

Guests at the event will hear of the voluntary organisation’s new strategy for supporting women and children who fall victim to domestic abuse.

WAiL currently offer practical help, emotional support and/or a temporary safe place to be, enabling women to have thinking time and an opportunity to prepare for a new life. They are also committed to raising awareness of domestic abuse and its effects within the community.