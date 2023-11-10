Women's football in the spotlight again with Luton author Carrie Dunn's latest publication

Her previous book about the rise of the Lionesses and women’s football in England was shortlisted for the Football Book of the Year at the 2023 Sports Book Awards.

Luton-born author Carrie Dunn has written a new book on the female perspective of the beautiful game. She'll be talking about the subject and signing copies of Woman Up: Pitches, Pay and Periods at Brown Books in High Town on December 3

Now Luton-born author Carrie Dunn has penned another about the female side of the beautiful game.

It’s called Woman Up: Pitches, Pay and Periods – The Progress and Potential of Women’s Football. And she’ll be signing copies at Brown Books in High Town on Sunday, December 3.

Woman Up is an inspirational, informative and entertaining account of the sport's painful past and its exciting future, packed with practical advice and first-hand accounts from superstar players, coaches, officials, clothing designers, sports scientists and more.

It shines a light on the evolution of the game and the gender gaps that persist - even after the huge successes in recent years.

Carrie was born in Luton and grew up in Dunstable, where she attended Icknield Lower, Ashton Middle and Queensbury Schools.

One of her earlier books was a project with her grandfather George to produce his memoir – From the Valleys to Verulamium - covering his life in south Wales before moving to St Albans, and his experiences during the Second World War.She now lives in Wales with her actor husband and their rescue lurcher, Spring, and is volunteer media officer for Aberystwyth Town Women's FC.