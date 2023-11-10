Women's football in the spotlight again with Luton author Carrie Dunn's latest publication
Now Luton-born author Carrie Dunn has penned another about the female side of the beautiful game.
It’s called Woman Up: Pitches, Pay and Periods – The Progress and Potential of Women’s Football. And she’ll be signing copies at Brown Books in High Town on Sunday, December 3.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Woman Up is an inspirational, informative and entertaining account of the sport's painful past and its exciting future, packed with practical advice and first-hand accounts from superstar players, coaches, officials, clothing designers, sports scientists and more.
It shines a light on the evolution of the game and the gender gaps that persist - even after the huge successes in recent years.
Carrie was born in Luton and grew up in Dunstable, where she attended Icknield Lower, Ashton Middle and Queensbury Schools.
One of her earlier books was a project with her grandfather George to produce his memoir – From the Valleys to Verulamium - covering his life in south Wales before moving to St Albans, and his experiences during the Second World War.She now lives in Wales with her actor husband and their rescue lurcher, Spring, and is volunteer media officer for Aberystwyth Town Women's FC.
> Carrie will talk about women's football and sign copies of her books in two scheduled sessions at Brown Books on December 3 - the first at 1pm, the second at 2.30pm.