Work begins on new £38.8m Construction and Engineering Centre for Luton’s Barnfield College

Work has started on the £38m four-storey, high-tech Construction and Engineering Centre at Barnfield College, in Luton.

It’s the second phase of the college’s New Bedford Road development which will replace the Enterprise Way campus that currently hosts construction and engineering courses.

The new development will bring all students on to one college campus, equipped with the full range of services students need. The college says the new facility will offer students access to the latest equipment and technologies needed to develop the modern skills needed now and in the future.

Barnfield College prinicipal Cath Gunn pictured with a representative of construction company Gilbert Ash

Cath Gunn, principal of Barnfield College, said: “We are delighted that works have commenced on this state-of-the-art Construction and Engineering Centre on our New Bedford Road site. The construction and engineering industries are some of the largest and fastest growing employment sectors in the UK and it is vital that local people are able to maximise the employment opportunities available.

“During the construction of the new facilities, students will be able to develop skills through a range work experience opportunities.”

Barnfield College says the new building is in keeping with Luton’s vision for a healthy, fair and sustainable town.

Councillor Aslam Khan, deputy leader and portfolio holder for children’s cervices at Luton Borough Council said: “Luton has an ambitious plan for growth and this new building will deliver enormous benefits to residents and businesses by helping them to attain the skills they need for future-proofed careers.”

Ray Hutchinson, managing director of main contractor Gilbert-Ash, said: “Gilbert-Ash has a reputation for delivering world class teaching facilities with a growing portfolio of excellent projects in the education sector. We view projects like this as creating opportunities for young people to receive the training they need to build rewarding careers through securing high value jobs.”

The new facility is scheduled to open in the Autumn term of 2024. More information about the courses available is available here.