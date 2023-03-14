News you can trust since 1891
Work set to start on controversial 400-home plan in Harlington

Work is expected to start in January 2024

By Lynn Hughes
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:40 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:41 GMT

Work on controversial plans to build 400 homes in a village near Luton could start in January next year.

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has announced the acquisition of 50 acres of land in the village of Harlington.

The plans approved in 2022, will deliver 400 two to five bedroom homes at the site, with 30 per cent affordable housing. A selection of plots will also be available for self-build housing.

The site for 400 new homes in Harlington, taken from planning documents submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council
With planning and enabling works due to take place this year, work is expected to start on site in January 2024 and the first residents welcomed that summer.

In addition to the new homes, the site in Harlington will include a new state of the art primary school, along with playing fields catering for children from the age of three and above.

More than 200 residents, and the parish council objected to the proposals, which were approved by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Set within the village of Harlington, developers say the scheme will boast easy access to a range of local facilities and amenities, including Harlington station, providing direct access to London via the Thameslink service, two pubs, several churches, and a selection of shops.

Christian Morgan, Land Director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “The acquisition of this new land in Harlington is another great

opportunity for Crest Nicholson to expand its portfolio in Bedfordshire, alongside another new site in nearby Langford, building on our success in the region. Creating future proof communities is something we take great pride in, so we are pleased to also be providing a selection of community facilities alongside the new homes.”

