Work on controversial plans to build 400 homes in a village near Luton could start in January next year.

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has announced the acquisition of 50 acres of land in the village of Harlington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plans approved in 2022, will deliver 400 two to five bedroom homes at the site, with 30 per cent affordable housing. A selection of plots will also be available for self-build housing.

The site for 400 new homes in Harlington, taken from planning documents submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council

With planning and enabling works due to take place this year, work is expected to start on site in January 2024 and the first residents welcomed that summer.

In addition to the new homes, the site in Harlington will include a new state of the art primary school, along with playing fields catering for children from the age of three and above.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 200 residents, and the parish council objected to the proposals, which were approved by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Set within the village of Harlington, developers say the scheme will boast easy access to a range of local facilities and amenities, including Harlington station, providing direct access to London via the Thameslink service, two pubs, several churches, and a selection of shops.

Christian Morgan, Land Director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “The acquisition of this new land in Harlington is another great