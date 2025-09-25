Work starts on championship-grade golf course at Luton Hoo estate

Initial ground works have begun on a project to provide championship ranked golf tournaments at the Luton Hoo estate, a meeting heard.

Arora Group company Luton Hoo Park Limited asked to vary two conditions of its application to remodel and extend the golf course at Luton Hoo Hotel golf and spa, with a new clubhouse and office.

Luton Hoo estate covers 1,065 acres and is a Grade II* registered park and garden in the parish of Hyde, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

“This application seeks amendments to the golf course layout, with three extra holes and some adaptations to several other holes,” said the report. “It also involves laying cart tracks through the course to provide connectivity between each hole.

Luton Hoo hotel. Picture: Heritage Images/Getty Images

“The scheme has been assessed around harm to the greenbelt, heritage aspects and the natural environment, highways and design, as well as flooding and surface water impact.

“These amendments are acceptable, subject to referral to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.”

Principal planning officer Caroline Macrdechian told the committee: “An application for a new clubhouse and golf course was approved in June 2023, subject to a Section 106 agreement, conditions and referral to the Secretary of State.

“This is a Section 73 minor material amendment seeking modifications to the course layout and three extra golf holes,” she explained. “Ground work has begun on implementing the agreed scheme.

“The reason for the changes is to provide a championship golf course with spectator viewing. Heritage and landscape harm results from the development, but this is weighed against the benefits which remain applicable.”

Director of projects and developments at the Arora Group Ryan Nicholls said: “We’re incredibly proud to be the current custodians of Luton Hoo.

“It’s a wonderful site in need of love, care and protection to ensure its survival for future centuries and generations.

“The hotel is due to close next week to allow us to implement our regeneration programme across the estate. It was identified there were difficulties with the spectator viewing at the 14th and 15th holes, which would have required more tree clearance.

“To avoid that, we’ve proposed this modification and the extra three holes. This allows golfers to choose their route and is a unique selling point. It allows the delivery of an 18-hole course with adequate spectator viewing, without having to cross the lake.

“The Arora Group has been clear that the aim is to develop a championship grade course, and this will facilitate that goal. We remain committed to delivering all of the social, heritage and economic benefits of the original scheme, with an increase in golf employment of 155 per cent, the desilting of the northern lake and improvements to the ecological landscape.”

Conservative Clifton, Henlow and Langford councillor Richard Wenham suggested: “It represents minor modifications to a proposal which can deliver very significant benefits to Central Bedfordshire.

“It’s at least a southern jewel in the crown of Central Bedfordshire, if not the whole of the UK and wider.” Councillors unanimously approved the requested changes, subject to a referral to the Secretary of State.