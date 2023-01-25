Work on a new community and leisure centre in Houghton Regis is due to start in February with a planned opening date for Autumn 2024.

The project, made possible thanks to a £20million Government Levelling Up Fund grant, will be built on the Kingsland Campus and offer high-quality, modern sports facilities and community amenities.

Located on the site of the former Houghton Regis Academy, the new two-storey centre will include an eight-lane, 25-metre community swimming pool, which is more than double the size of the pool at the existing Houghton Regis Leisure Centre.

An artist's impression of the planned leisure centre in Houghton Regis

There will also be a learner pool with a movable floor to raise or lower the depth for swimming lessons, and a separate splash pool.

A substantial, state-of-the-art fitness suite, two squash courts, a dedicated spinning bikes studio and multi-use exercise studios, will provide spaces for a range of different classes and activities.

To complement the sports facilities, the building will have a spacious foyer and reception area, with a large café open community spaces, a creche and Changing Places facilities for disabled visitors.

Extensive landscaped areas surrounding the centre will also feature a children’s play area and a fitness trail set amongst the green space.

A large car park will include electric vehicle charging points, motorcycle parking, accessible parking bays and cycle parking. Improved walking and cycling routes will connect the building to other parts of the Kingsland Campus and the wider community.

Councillor Tracey Stock, Executive Member for Health and Wellbeing and Communities, said: “We are looking forward to working with Morgan Sindall Construction to deliver this exciting new community and leisure centre for Houghton Regis.

“The new centre will complement the wider plans helping to transform the area and will provide residents with an asset they can use and enjoy.

“We are committed to providing residents across Central Bedfordshire with the best possible leisure facilities as we know the vital role they play in encouraging people to benefit from a healthier lifestyle.”

