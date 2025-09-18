Workers at Leonardo in Luton threaten strike action over pay

The logo of Leonardo. Picture: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Staff at a defence and aerospace company in Luton may could out if they vote to strike over a pay offer dispute.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite the union members at the Capability Green site are being balloted for industrial action after they rejected 3.2 per cent from the employer. The vote will close in early October.

Leonardo, a manufacturer of defence industry equipment, is one of the largest defence companies in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members are highly skilled and work on critical defence and aerospace systems yet are being short-changed by a company making billions.

"Leonardo needs to do the right thing, come back to the negotiating table and make an improved offer our members can accept."

Last year, Leonardo had revenues of nearly 18 billion Euros and profits of over 1.5 billion Euros.

Unite national officer for aerospace Rhys McCarthy added: "Leonardo is incredibly wealthy and makes billions from UK government contracts. It is entirely unacceptable that it sees fit to make a poor pay offer to a highly skilled and valuable workforce.

"Unite is making it clear that unless Leonardo quickly returns to the negotiating table with an improved offer, they will see the anger of their workforce on the picket line."