Whitbread employees and members of Unite the union will protest the company’s 1,500 job cuts at its headquarters in Dunstable today (June 18).

At 1pm, employees will stand outside Whitbread Court in Houghton Hall Business Park in protest of the company’s announcement in April to axe 1,500 jobs and 200 restaurants.

On the same day as the redundancies and closures were announced, Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn and Beefeater pubs and restaurants, revealed it had a 36 per cent increase in profit to £561m for 2023/24.

The fate of the Warden Beefeater pub, in Luton, is still unknown, with the latest update saying that Whitbread were “still consulting” to see if it would be one of the 200 sites to close.

Whitbread, owner of Premier Inn hotels. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Whitbread has said it has a “comprehensive and transparent” consultation process – and is trying to find alternative roles for people where possible.

Unite says that Whitbread has refused to consult with the union or answer any of its basic questions on the redundancy process.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Rarely is a company so shameless as to celebrate leaping profits and dividends by announcing mass job cuts.

“But generating runaway profits while trampling workers is business as usual for Whitbread. This is a firm that refuses to pay the real living wage and does not even provide company sick pay for its underpaid and overworked staff.

“Unite will be holding the company to account for its disgraceful race to the bottom behaviour and offering full support to our members impacted by these cruel and unnecessary redundancy plans.”

A Whitbread spokesperson said: “We do not accept these allegations. We have a comprehensive and transparent collective consultation process and are engaging directly with elected representatives and the individuals potentially impacted.

"The consultation process is still ongoing and as part of this we are seeking to find alternative opportunities wherever possible through the roles created by this programme and our existing recruitment process that makes c.15,000 hires each year. We expect to retain a significant proportion of those who wish to remain with us and are providing dedicated support to our teams.”

An anonymous Whitbread work claimed: “We are still only being drip fed information with little to no time to process or evaluate options.

“The collective consultation process seems to have mostly dismissed any ideas put forward by our reps making everything look like it is just a tick box exercise to try and cover Whitbread against any legal backlash.