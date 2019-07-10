Working together to deliver packs of learning resources to children in Luton

Level Trust has teamed up with Vauxhall Motors and Costa Coffee to provide 300 packs of learning resources for children in Luton.

The children’s charity provide Learn@Home packs that are drawstring bags that contain some of the things children need to learn outside the classroom.

Volunteers who delivered the Learn@Home packs

Vauxhall staff from across the Luton were joined by four volunteers from Costa Coffee to help Level Trust create the packs and deliver them to 16 Luton schools.

Christian Iszchak, Level Trust’s Operations Director, said: “Picking up and practising new skills at home has a huge impact on a child’s success at school. “Learn@Home packs are full to the brim with exciting stationery, books and craft materials to help 2-5 year olds develop important skills like reading, writing and crafting as well as making them feel ready for school.

“We are so grateful to Vauxhall Motors and Costa Coffee for their fantastic help, from donating items for the packs, to hosting the packing day and delivering the packs to pupils at their schools. It was teamwork at its very best!”

Wendy Chasney, Vauxhall’s Supply Chain Manager, said: “I was fortunate enough to deliver to 7 out of the 16 schools and nursery facilities. It was wonderful to see the faces of the children when they were passed a bag bursting with goodies.

Learn@Home packs

“It is great that there are charities like Level Trust that support young people, and companies like Vauxhall who allow their employees the time to support the community.”

The Learn@Home packs are made possible by funding from People’s Postcode Trust, St James’Place Foundation, Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme and the National Lottery Awards for All grant.

Jodi Wheatley, Sustainability Manager for Costa Coffee, said: “At Costa Coffee, helping to make sure children have equal opportunities to learn is one of the core principles of our Costa Foundation charity and UK Community Programme.

“We are proud to collaborate with Level Trust and Vauxhall Motors in supporting children through the charity’s invaluable Learn@Home packs.

Learn@Home packs

“Our Dunstable-based sustainability team enjoyed a great day volunteering with the teams and found it very rewarding to see how much the children loved their new packs and learning.”