World Book Day: Children across Luton don creative costumes to celebrate love of reading

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 09:14 BST
Children across Luton donned their best costumes and themed outfits to mark World Book Day.

The day was first celebrated in the UK over 25 years ago, and is recognised in over 100 countries around the world. Each child in full-time education gets a token to spend on books, encouraging them to discover the love of reading.

At Norton Road Primary School, pupils and staff shared the joy of reading through activities and dressing up as characters from their favourite stories.

Children proudly showed off their favourite book characters during the morning assembly, and teachers also joined in the fun, wearing costumes to bring beloved characters to life.

The Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahmina Saleem came and spoke to the children and read a passage from her favourite Narnia novel to some of the pupils.

She said: “Reading is a fantastic skill which enables us to explore the power of stories and the endless possibilities they offer."

Their event wrapped up with a book swap, allowing students to share their favourite stories and discover new ones with their peers.

We have collected pictures of some amazing costumes, scroll through to see!

Pupils and staff dressed up for the assembly. Picture: Norton Road Primary School

Pupils and staff dressed up for the assembly. Picture: Norton Road Primary School Photo: Norton Road Primary School

Isla, 6, as Carmen the Cheerleading Fairy. Picture: Angela Da'Silva

Isla, 6, as Carmen the Cheerleading Fairy. Picture: Angela Da'Silva Photo: Angela Da'Silva

Micah, 7, and Myles, 5, as Batman and Superman. Picture: Jessica Lisles

Micah, 7, and Myles, 5, as Batman and Superman. Picture: Jessica Lisles Photo: Jessica Lisles

Joshua, 6, as the Tiger Who Came To Tea. Ella, 3, as Peter Rabbit. Picture: Becky Pearson

Joshua, 6, as the Tiger Who Came To Tea. Ella, 3, as Peter Rabbit. Picture: Becky Pearson Photo: Becky Pearson

