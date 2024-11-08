World War One soldier's scrapbook of cartoons and love letters to his Luton sweetheart discovered

Private Henry Page (L) with a sketchbook, Salonika, Greece, in 1917.

A World War One soldier's scrapbook has been discovered – containing cartoons showing life on the front line and love letters to his partner.

Private Henry Page was a talented cartoonist who, before conscription to the British Army, worked as "a designer in drawings" for London printing firm A.G. Reeves.

He joined the army as a volunteer in October 1915 and after a year serving at home with the Walworth TA Unit was sent away to France.

Henry served six months in France before being moved to Salonika, Greece in - and later on to Alexandria, Egypt, where he caught typhoid.

While he served as a soldier Henry continued drawing - with his cartoons depicting the reality of daily life on the front line.

His artwork included depictions of the struggle to put up a camp bed, a soldier keeping guard in Europe, the "idea of war" versus the stark reality of marching in the rain, and even a soldier visiting the Pyramids and local bazaars in Egypt.

In addition to "daily" drawings, Henry's scrapbook also features multiple decorated envelopes addressed to his Luton-based lover Edith Pedley.

These cartoons depicted his hopes for their life together post-war, as portrayed in a moving drawing of the two of them toasting the New Year with a drink.

Another romantic cartoon shows the lovers sat on a clifftop - with Henry writing the words 'What I'm Waiting For' across the piece.

He also created drawings which depict him writing letters to Edith in bed - or being shaved by a local barber while on bedrest in the hospital upon his return home.

The scrapbook was discovered among documents belonging to Southwark Archives and digitised by FindMyPast.

Intrigued by the mystery couple, researchers from FindMyPast uncovered the details of Henry and Edith's love story - and thankfully, it had a happy ending.

Records show that by the mid-1930s, they were married and living together in Dunstable Road, Luton.

The 1939 Register (used to produce ration books and ID cards during the Second World War) gives Henry’s occupation as "a commercial artist".

It appears that the lovers lived together in Luton after war, until at least the end of 1950.

Henry died in December 1976 at the age of 87, with Edith outliving him by eight years and dying in 1984.

Commenting on the findings, Jen Baldwin, research specialist at FindMyPast, said "This is a truly remarkable love story that was able to survive everything the Great War could throw at it.

"It’s also a fantastic example of the level of detail that our records can provide.

"Remembrance Day is the perfect opportunity for people to uncover and honour their own ancestors’ sacrifices, and paint a picture of the reality of life (and sometimes love) at war."

FindMyPast is offering free access to military records during Remembrance Weekend (November 7 - 11) to enable everyone to uncover their own ancestors’ wartime stories.

