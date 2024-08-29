Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An X Factor star made a guest appearance at a celebration of women’s empowerment in Luton.

Semi-finalist Hildia Campbell attended the Dare to Soar event organised by the G.E.M (Global Empowerment Movement) Academy on Monday.

The event celebrated the achievements of women who have attended sessions designed to support them through various adversities, including domestic abuse, depression, anxiety, and recovery from the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Hildia herself recently lost her sight and her performance was described as among the event’s ‘most inspiring moments’.

Hildia Campbell, who suffers with sight loss, inspired with her performance. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

The Dare to Soar sessions, organised by director Yvonne Michelle, offer a variety of activities including open mic sessions, paint therapy workshops and ‘Coffee, Cake and Conversation’ sessions which focus on talking therapies to enhance mental health, self-care, and personal growth.

During the event, guests enjoyed inspiring speeches, musical performances, and activities that highlighted self-empowerment, mental health awareness, and community healing.

Yvonne Michele told the crowd: “Today, I honour these incredible women who have faced unimaginable challenges and have emerged stronger… Their resilience is an inspiration to us all, and we are proud to have played a part in their journey toward empowerment and healing. We are equally committed to raising awareness about the elimination of violence against women and girls, ensuring that every woman feels safe and supported in her community.”

The next event will be an open mic night held on September 12, from 7pm to 10pm, continuing every second Thursday of the month thereafter.

Visit the G.E.M website for more information and details of upcoming events.