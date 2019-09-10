You could be scouted to be a Mall Luton model!

The Mall Luton Modelsearch scouting team will be looking for wannabe super models and super kids this Saturday (September 14).

The team of spotters will scout for potential male and female models aged 4 years and above between 11am and 4pm – as well as at the same time on Saturday, September 28 and Saturday, October 12.

Modelsearch

They will be looking out for the natural and quirky looks of the locals and for those who would be at home in front of a camera.

Entry forms with details will be filled in and a simple ‘test shot’ taken there and then with the whole process taking under five minutes.

The photos will then be judged and the selected models invited down to The Mall Luton for the castings and finals on Saturday, November 2.

Models will be chosen from age groups 4-6, 7-10, 11-15 and 16-plus.

All winners will participate in a professional photoshoot scheduled to take place in the centre on Saturday, November 9 following which, they will receive a portfolio of their photographs and be featured in the advertising campaigns, website and Facebook for the centre.

“We already know that there are a lot of very good-looking people in Luton,” said Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager, at The Mall Luton. “We look forward to choosing the models who will represent the centre on our forthcoming advertising campaigns.”

All contestants under the age of 16 must obtain parental consent before attending the scouting days.