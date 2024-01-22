He was in scores of movies and rubbed shoulders with some of Hollywood’s best

One of Barrie's modelling shoots, inset Lt. Renz in his infamous scene. Picture: Lavinia Douglass and LucasFilms

Any Star Wars fan worth their weight in Kessel spice will know Lieutenant Renz. Or at least, they’ll remember him from the immortal line: “You rebel scum.”

Barrie Holland, the Luton actor who played the legendary character, has died at the age of 85.

From humble beginnings growing up on Waller Avenue to working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the proud Lutonian had a life filled with amazing memories and stories that he was more than happy to share. Our reporter, Olivia Preston, spoke to Barrie’s daughter, Lavinia, about her dad and his life on and off the screen.

Barrie was born in Russell Street on May 23, 1938 and it wasn’t long before his obsession with cinema became apparent.

Lavinia Douglass, 45, is one of Barrie’s three children and says he fell in love with the movies in his youth. She said: “When he was a child, he absolutely loved going to the cinema in Luton. I guess it was like a form of escapism from him – post World War Two. That's where his lifelong interest in movies and anything connected to movies stemmed from.”

Just before he turned 18 and went into the army, Barrie had his first taste of acting when he appeared on a German stage as Francis Flute in William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream. After serving his country, Barrie came back to his hometown. Lavinia explained: “He went and worked for the PR department at Vauxhall. He was organising TV commercials, promotional shoots, hiring models, selecting locations, he absolutely loved that job.”

He even turned his hand to a bit of modelling, featuring in a Fortnum and Mason advert and another for a herbal cigarette brand. Barrie’s fascination with actors and the big screen didn’t go away when he worked at Vauxhall as Lavinia says he would send letters to the big stars of the day and often would get replies back. After being an extra in a few films such as Clash of the Titans, The Shining, King Ralph and Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Barrie got the biggest role of his career in 1982 – without even auditioning.

Barrie's very own talking mini bust, create by Gentle Giant Ltd. Picture: Lavinia Douglass

Barrie had worked with British director Richard Marquand in his previous film, Eye of the Needle and was on the set of Return of the Jedi as an extra. Lavinia said: “The director pulled him aside and said, ‘Oh, well, I'd like you to play an imperial commander and have a speaking piece’.”

During a rehearsal with Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, Barrie was given a playful slap by his co-star after Ford quizzed him, saying: “What did you call me?” The take didn’t make it into the final cut, but it made quite the story for Barrie to tell.

His cameo in the film propelled him to stardom, at least in Star Wars circles. Lucasfilm said: "Among many highlights in the film Return of the Jedi are the memorable one-liners delivered by characters throughout the film, such as Admiral Ackbar’s “It’s a trap,” Han Solo’s “Fly casual,” and, of course, Lieutenant Renz’s “You Rebel scum,” a three-word barb infused with so much conspicuous contempt by actor Barrie Holland that it has taken on a life of its own among Star Wars fans.

“We were very saddened to learn of Mr. Holland’s passing, an actor who had performed many uncredited roles in Lucasfilm productions throughout the 1980s. Thanks to his legendary one-liner in Return of the Jedi, however, he will be forever remembered by Star Wars fans as the Imperial agent who delivered what may be the saga’s most delightful and oft-quoted villainous sneer.”

He always looked suave in his modelling shots. Picture: Lavinia Douglass

Lavinia says her dad loved the attention he got from the role, always writing back to doting fans with anecdotes from the set. But Barrie’s acting didn’t stop there – he starred in Batman with Michael Keaton, The Last Days of Patton and Hamlet alongside Mel Gibson to name a few. Despite being a technician in Q’s lab in one scene in 007 The Living Daylight, he always fancied himself as the main character, James Bond himself.

Outside of acting, Lavinia said he was a devoted dad who loved to talk, have fun and play pranks – especially on her friends. Naturally, his Hatfield home had a special place dedicated to his love of acting. Lavinia said: “We lived in this Georgian house with really high ceilings. When you first walked in, it was like a gallery of famous actors – signed autographs personally to Dad or pictures of him with them or of him in the movies.

“I remember all my friends whenever they used to come in, you couldn't get past the hallway from the first hour because Dad would have to talk you through everything.” While the family lived on the Hatfield estate, Lavinia said: “He always loved Luton. Luton was always his home.”

Barrie toured the convention circuits attending over 60 events, and making friends from all over the world. Tributes poured in from across the world on social media as fans and friends mourned the loss of Barrie. On Facebook, Gareth Fletcher said: “Just read the sad news that Barrie Holland – LT Renz – passed away, I had the great pleasure to meet him in 2015 at a Convention in Blackpool. I will always remember his kindness, warmth and amazing tales from his acting career.”

While Paddy O'Hare added: “Sad to hear about the death of my old friend Barrie Holland. We had some great laughs together at various events over the years. He was a larger-than-life character, loved classic Hollywood, and told great stories.”

Lavinia says he was always ready to tell one of his grandchildren a story as they sat on his knee. “He was quite the character,” she said, “The kids used to find him hilarious. He was always playing practical jokes and pulling silly faces.”

After 25 years of going to conventions in Japan, Europe and the US, Barrie stopped touring and in 2020, he was diagnosed with dementia. He lived in a care home until he died on December 23 last year. Throughout his life, Barrie rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the industry, even carving out a place in it for himself. He was even immortalised in 2008, when he became one of the only Imperial officers to have his own talking mini bust made, ready to say “You rebel scum” at a moment’s notice.