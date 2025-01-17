"You will remain forever in my heart" Tribute to 'caring' Luton 'good guy' killed in Caddington collision

Nicolae-Danut Diaconu. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Police

The family of a man who died following a collision in Caddington have paid tribute to the ‘caring good guy’.

Nicolae-Danut Diaconu, also known as Dan, was driving a black Citroen, when it was involved in a road traffic collision with the driver of a black VW Golf in Luton Road at around 2.20pm on Wednesday, January 8.

The 33-year-old from Luton was taken to hospital, but died on Monday (January 13).

Two other people – a man and a woman – were also taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries, but have since been discharged.

In a tribute to Mr Diaconu, his family said: “Everyone described Danut as a very good guy, caring and always full of life. He left this life unexpectedly, and it was a shock to digest for all of us. He will forever be missed by his family and friends.”

His girlfriend added: “God has decided to separate us and put an end to a journey filled with love and affection that we spent together. You will remain forever in my heart. I will never forget you. Eternal rest with the angels. Smooth journey to heaven my dear.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who were travelling along Luton Road at the same time to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any dashcam footage that may support the investigation into the circumstances of this collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via its website or calling 101 quoting Operation Clement.