Young Dunstable mum with toddler whose boiler 'eats power' visits shops to keep warm in desperation

A single mother fleeing domestic abuse with her toddler son says she has been left out in the cold by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The woman, who we have decided not to name, has spent more than £150 on electricity in just 10 days after being placed in an unfurnished Dunstable flat with a boiler she says eats power.

Her neighbour, with the same sized flat, spends £30 a month on electricity, she claims.

She cannot afford to heat the flat (ARCHIVE IMAGE)

The woman, in her 20s and who is on benefits, has pleaded with the council for help in fixing the boiler but has been told the only other options would be a house with shared accommodation or one more than an hour away from her support network in Dunstable. As an asthma sufferer she says a Covid risk assessment has shown that could put her at risk.

She says she has been to her energy provider but has been told they cannot help. She has also contacted local MP Andrew Selous.

Having slept on the floor of the property until someone kindly donated her a bed, she lives in the flat without the lights or heating on for extended periods due to having no money and out of desperation she walks around the shops to keep warm.

"The boiler is outdated, it is 12kw rather than 2kw and they have not given me a performance certificate, they say they don't need to because they are the council.

"I only run the heating for an hour in the morning and an hour at night because I can't afford it. It's just me and my child in a freezing flat.

"I have no issue with the place it's just the extortionate expense of the electricity and I haven't got the money. When I complained they even offered me food parcels.

"I'm really stressed out and upset," she said. "It's just so upsetting, it's so unfair."

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the property in question, including the heating system and boiler, have all been subject to a recent electrical check and those inspections have determined that there are no issues with the heating system or its performance. The property has an EPC rating as a D.”