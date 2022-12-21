Sorayiah Morgan who celebrated her 12th birthday on the red carpet at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Armenia

A Luton youngster celebrated her 12th birthday by walking down the red carpet at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Yerevan, Armenia.

Chalk Hills Academy Year 7 student Sorayiah Morgan was one of four dancers backing British entry Freya Skye singing Lose my Head.

Mum Charmaine said: “She was so excited. It was her first professional job and she was celebrating her 12th birthday at the opening ceremony.”

Sorayiah (left) with her dance team and singer Freya Skye (centre)

And the proud mother recalled the whirlwind lead-up to her daughter’s appearance at the contest – won by Lissandro from France in front of a worldwide audience of 33 million: “Sorayiah was selected from more than 1,000 applicants.

"We were informed in October, when they had their first meeting and rehearsal. The next day they had to record the video and they then appeared live on BBC Children in Need on December 4.”

Sorayiah has been dancing since she was five and is a member of the Warriorz Performing Arts Academy.

After all the recent exhilaration and elation in Armenia, Sorayiah has her sights set on becoming a professional dancer. But in the meanwhile she’ll continue with her classes.

The UK team met British ambassador John Gallagher in Yerevan, pictured here with last year's winner in cream - Malena from Armenia.

She comes from a talented family – big sister Shaylah Johnson, 17, is the World Streetdance Champion.

In August, Shaylah took the UDO World Streetdance championships by storm. The four day event was held in Blackpool with more than 15,000 people from 34 countries taking part.