Young Muslims spent New Year on big Luton clean up

Young Muslims from Luton joined with Asset Based Community Development programme (ABCD-Luton) to help keep Britain's streets clean after the New Year festivities.

As the world rejoiced in New Year activities, youth from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) Luton were up at the crack of dawn taking part in the Big Street Clean.

The group has also been busy organising blood donation sessions, collecting money for British charities, visiting hospitals and nursing homes giving them chocolates and gifts and donating food to the homeless and vulnerable on Christmas Day.

The group filled more than 50 bags with rubbish

Over the years the Ahamadiyya Community has supported numerous litter picks, clean-ups, marshalled at the Love Luton Half Marathon and Keech Hospice’s fundraising Glow walk. On New Year's Day the team cleared over 50 bags of litter from a residential area where neighbours have recently set up a small group to clean up their neighbourhood. Everyone’s efforts really made a difference with one resident thanking the group from his bedroom window.

Sohail Ahmad, Youth Leader for Luton said: "Our members have enjoyed living in Luton for decades and so any opportunity to help our local community is a much welcomed one."