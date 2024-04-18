The mentors and young people after completing the project. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Dunstable’s Downside Community Centre has been given a makeover by 24 young people in the town as part of a project to them learn new skills.

Thanks to a £25,000 grant from Central Bedfordshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund Community Grants Scheme, Volunteer It Yourself (VIY) bought the materials needed to refurbish the space.

Central Bedfordshire Council said that the young people involved in the project were at risk of “becoming disengaged from mainstream education” but have have developed vocational skills since starting the project.

Those who helped to transform the space all achieved an Entry Level 3 City & Guilds accreditation in either health and safety or painting and decorating.

The refurbishment of the centre included laying down a new floor, refitting the kitchen, and re-plastering, tiling and decorating toilets. A viewing area was placed in the building to allow parents to view the sessions run by Ringcraft Boxing at the centre.

Cllr Walsh Chairman of the UKSPF Local Partnership Group and Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive member for planning and waste said: “It was great to see the enthusiasm from local groups across Central Bedfordshire in applying to the UKSPF and REPF Community Grants. Volunteer It Yourself was one of 11 fantastic projects that have been funded.

“The refurbishment of the Downside Community Centre by these young people is fantastic to see and they should take great pride in what they have achieved. I would also like to thank everyone who volunteered their time to mentor the young people and help them learn new skills. The improved facilities are a great local asset, and I would encourage more individuals and groups in the area to make use of the hall.”