Young Talent Maryam Jazeem Inspires at Colours of Eid Festival in Luton

The third annual Colours of Eid Festival took place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at St George’s Square, Luton, LU1 2NG.

The recent Colours of Eid Festival in Luton was graced by the presence of a rising star, 12-year-old Maryam Jazeem from Milton Keynes.

Maryam's captivating Quran recitation and reflection inaugurated the event, leaving a lasting impression on attendees with her remarkable skills and inspiring messages.

Maryam Jazeem delivers a captivating Quran recitation on the stage of the Colours of Eid Festival.

Amidst the vibrant atmosphere of the Colours of Eid Festival, Maryam took to the stage to commence the festivities with a moving recitation from the Quran. Her eloquent delivery and heartfelt reflection resonated deeply with the audience, setting the tone for a day filled with cultural exchange and community spirit.

The festival unfolded with vibrant cultural performances, delicious food stalls, and joyful community gatherings, all perfectly complemented by Maryam's opening act.

"We were honoured to have Maryam Jazeem open our Colours of Eid Festival," said Sarah Salim, an innovative British-Pakistani visual artist and the driving force behind the Colours of Eid Festival. "Her talent and passion resonated with the audience and truly embodied the spirit of the celebration."

Despite her young age, Maryam's performance exuded confidence and maturity. She eloquently conveyed messages of peace, gratitude, and unity through her recitation and reflection, captivating the audience and earning praise from attendees and organizers alike.

Maryam performs at the Inspire Eid Festival in Lewsey Park organized by Inspire FM in May 2022.

It's worth noting that this is not Maryam's first time on stage. Two years ago, she graced the stage at an Eid festival organized by INSPIRED FM, making her Colours of Eid Festival appearance her second in Luton. With her talent and dedication, Maryam continues to inspire and uplift audiences wherever she goes.

Maryam's participation in the Colours of Eid Festival is a testament to the richness of talent and diversity within Luton's vibrant community.

Her passion for Quran recitation and her ability to inspire others through her performances serve as a reminder of the city's flourishing cultural landscape and the potential of its young residents.

As Maryam continues to pursue her passion, her story serves as an inspiration for all, enriching the fabric of Luton's diverse community.

Additionally, Maryam's recent accolades include winning the "Student Superstar" title in the Inaugural MK STEM Awards 2024, where she showcased her ability to integrate STEM principles with her Quranic mastery.

This innovative approach has earned her not only national recognition but also international acclaim, making her the world's first child to achieve mastery in Tajweed—the art of Quranic recitation—using STEM principles. With her remarkable achievements, Maryam continues to inspire and uplift audiences wherever she goes.

Additionally, Maryam Jazeem has recently been selected as the winner of the Versatile Bright Star in the All Rounder category for the Inspire Awards 2024.

