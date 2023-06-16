Sarah Owen MP with William Austin's school council members

Youngsters at a Luton junior school welcomed a special guest to two school assemblies.

Luton North MP Sarah Owen visited William Austin Junior School in Biscot to speak to the youngsters, as well as meeting with the school council.

She spoke about her role as their local MP, what an MP does and the importance of democracy, and offered insights into how British government works and the importance of making your voice heard on issues that matter, as well as taking questions on a range of issues.

William Austin said “we were delighted to have a visit from our local MP. Thank you Sarah for coming to see us and for representing Luton North so well”.

Sarah Owen said: “I loved meeting with students at William Austin - it is important that young people feel their voices matter on the issues that affect them and that their politicians care.