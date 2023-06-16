News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Youngsters from a Luton school learn about democracy from MP

Luton North MP Sarah Owen took part in two school assemblies
By NewsroomContributor
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST
Sarah Owen MP with William Austin's school council membersSarah Owen MP with William Austin's school council members
Sarah Owen MP with William Austin's school council members

Youngsters at a Luton junior school welcomed a special guest to two school assemblies.

Luton North MP Sarah Owen visited William Austin Junior School in Biscot to speak to the youngsters, as well as meeting with the school council.

She spoke about her role as their local MP, what an MP does and the importance of democracy, and offered insights into how British government works and the importance of making your voice heard on issues that matter, as well as taking questions on a range of issues.

William Austin said “we were delighted to have a visit from our local MP. Thank you Sarah for coming to see us and for representing Luton North so well”.

Most Popular

Sarah Owen said: “I loved meeting with students at William Austin - it is important that young people feel their voices matter on the issues that affect them and that their politicians care.

“It was fantastic to see such passion and enthusiasm from young people in Luton North, grilling me on everything from the environment to education.”

Related topics:Sarah OwenYoungstersLuton