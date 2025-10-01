Your chance to comment on plans for new business park at former Luton Vauxhall site

New plans for the former Vauxhall factory in Luton have been unveiled – with the project expected to create 1,700 jobs.

Goodman bought the old Vauxhall van factory in Kimpton Road earlier this year, after the plant closed down. The property company wants to turn it into a business park for manufacturing, engineering, and logistics companies.

The project is estimated to create more than 1,700 direct jobs once complete – with the building starting in 2027, subject to planning permission.

The move is expected to cost more than £400 million and the first businesses could move in as early as 2028.

Plans for the Kimpton Road site. Picture: Goodman

Goodman is asking people in the town for their views this month. You can give feedback online or at a drop-in event on October 15 at Luton Airport DART Station from 3pm to 8pm. Feedback will be used to alter the plans before being submitted by the end of 2025.

The initial proposals have been published on a consultation website.

Jason Harris, Commercial Director at Goodman, said: “We recognise the social and economic significance of the site to Luton. That’s why it is so important to us to work closely with Luton Council, and the local community, as we work on our plans to deliver this major contribution to the long-term economic growth of the town. Our consultation process will give residents the opportunity to have their say on our emerging proposals.”

Councillor James Taylor, portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth, added: “We have been encouraged by Goodman’s approach to the regeneration of what is a hugely important strategic site for our town. We are keen to see a mix of commercial and industrial uses at the site, create quality new jobs for local people, and bring in vital investment for Luton which will help drive Luton’s 2040 vision for a town where everyone can thrive. We welcome Goodman’s public consultation process and encourage residents to take part.”