Your chance to get involved in Luton's paranormal

If you've always been fascinated by UFOs, aliens and crop circles, join Luton Paranormal Society who investigate the whole spectrum

Then Luton Paranormal Society would like to hear from you.

The Society, which was founded in 2003, is a historical-based group that uses a scientific approach to investigate the whole spectrum of the paranormal.

Spokesman Andrew Fazekas says: “What makes us different is that we don’t limit ourselves to just ghosts. We investigate everything from Big Foot to time-slips, reincarnation, out-of-body experiences, telekinesis and lastly spirits.

"We also support members of the community who are having problems with the paranormal – even though we’re not ‘ghostbusters’ – and there’s no fee for this help.”

The Society recently found what appeared to be human bones during an investigation at one of Luton’s many haunted sites.

Membership is £15 a year and investigations take place twice a month.