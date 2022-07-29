Your chance to get involved in Luton's paranormal

Then Luton Paranormal Society would like to hear from you.
The Society, which was founded in 2003, is a historical-based group that uses a scientific approach to investigate the whole spectrum of the paranormal.
Spokesman Andrew Fazekas says: “What makes us different is that we don’t limit ourselves to just ghosts. We investigate everything from Big Foot to time-slips, reincarnation, out-of-body experiences, telekinesis and lastly spirits.
"We also support members of the community who are having problems with the paranormal – even though we’re not ‘ghostbusters’ – and there’s no fee for this help.”
The Society recently found what appeared to be human bones during an investigation at one of Luton’s many haunted sites.
Membership is £15 a year and investigations take place twice a month.
> For more information email [email protected] or visit the website – www.lutonparanormal.com