Your chance to vote for Luton's new councillors

Luton residents are reminded that they must register before the 17 April in order to vote.

The local elections to appoint councillors on to Luton Council, take place every four years. This year there will be a number of important changes: while the number of council posts up for election remains the same the number of wards has increased by one to 20 and all ward boundaries have changed, which means your polling station may also have changed.

In addition, all those who choose to vote in person will be required to bring an accredited form of photo ID, such as a driver’s licence, or passport with them.

Other valid forms of photo ID are acceptable. Please check here http://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/voter-id/accepted-forms-photo-id to see if your photo ID is valid.

You can get a free Voter Authority Certificate if you don’t have a valid form of ID.

Robin Porter, Returning Officer for Luton, said: “These elections give all eligible residents the opportunity to have their say on issues that matter to them. The councillors who are elected will make important decisions about the town you want Luton to be and the services that are important to you.

“Please make sure you are registered to vote so you can play your part in local democracy. It only takes five minutes to complete the simple-step online form.”